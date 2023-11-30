Open Menu

Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills for isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills for isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Smog/fog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Islamabad, cold/dry and partly cloudy weather is expected while in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in Manshera, Abbottabad and Balakot.

Smog/fog is likely to persist in plain areas during morning hours.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.

Smog/fog is likely to persist in Narowal, Sialkot, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rahim yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

In Balochistan, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold in northern districts.

In Sindh, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Fog is likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Ghotki during morning hours.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Malam Jabba 09mm, Balakot 07, Kakul 06, Chitral, Patan 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Punjab: Murree 18, Narowal 05, Lahore (City 02), Islamabad, Chaklala 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 14, Airport 11), Garhi dupatta 08, Rawalakot 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Skardu, Gupis and Kalat -01C.

