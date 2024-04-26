Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Northeast Balochistan.

Heavy rainfalls are also likely at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during the next two to three days.

Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs/Streams of Balochistan specially Noushki, Ziarat, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Naseerabad till April 27.

Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from 27-29.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable locations during the period (April 27-29).

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Kashmir and upper Sindh. However, Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Khuzdar 27mm, Panjgur 15, Dalbandin, Zhob 10, Quetta (City, Samungli 20), Kalat 04, Barkhan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 23, Kakul, Parachinar 17, Drosh 08, Patan 07, Chitral, Dir, Mirkhani 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Balakot 02, Dera IsmaiI Khan, Bannu, Kalam 01. Panjab: Bhakkar 07, Attock 06, Karur (Leh) 02, Islamabad Airport, Murree, Dera Ghazi Khan 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 05, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 03), Sindh: Jacobabad 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Kasur 42C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana 41, Bahawalnagar, Dadu and Chhor 40C.