UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely From Jan 23; To Subside Fog: Spokesperson PMD

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Rain likely from Jan 23; to subside fog: Spokesperson PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain in Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the weekend from January 23-24 which would subside the prevailing dense foggy conditions.

"Good rain is likely to occur in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Bannu, Hazara, Malakand and various parts of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday)", Spokesman PMD, Dr. Khalid Malik told APP on Saturday.

A new weather system would enter the country on January 22 evening resulting in good rain and snowfall over the mountainous regions.

He said there were chances of good snowfall in Murree, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif, Galliyat and Kashmir during the period.

About the fog situation, the spokesman informed that the thick foggy conditions will continue to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and some areas of Rawalpindi Division for the next three days after which its intensity will start decreasing.

The spokesman said the minimum temperatures have become normalized these days however it would decrease after the rain spell.

About the rain impact on agriculture sector, Dr. Malik observed that the upcoming rain spell will be having positive impact on the agriculture sector.

According to the PMD report for the next 24 hours, dense fog is likely to engulf the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the period. The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu -14 C, Gupis -11, Leh, Astore -12, Anantnag -10, Srinagar -08,Hunza, Bagrote -07, Parachinar, Gilgit -06, Pulwama, Baramulla and Kalam -05 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Weather Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Agriculture Srinagar Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Mianwali Malakand Skardu January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

25 minutes ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

26 minutes ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

51 minutes ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

1 hour ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

1 hour ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.