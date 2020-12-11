Rain likely in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain in capital during next 24 hours.

A deep westerly wave present over central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist next 24 hours, a MET office reported.

While, very cold in North Balochistan.

However more rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Balochistan: Khuzdar 07, Nokundi 03, Dalbandin 02, Punjab: D. G Khan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 06, Lower01), Sindh: Jacobabad 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01. Snowfall (Inches): Astore 01 inch.

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -07°C, Gupis, Kalam, Parachinar -04°C, Skardu -03°C, Malamjabba, Bagrote and Astore -01°C.