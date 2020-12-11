UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rain likely in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain in capital during next 24 hours.

A deep westerly wave present over central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist next 24 hours, a MET office reported.

While, very cold in North Balochistan.

However more rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Balochistan: Khuzdar 07, Nokundi 03, Dalbandin 02, Punjab: D. G Khan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 06, Lower01), Sindh: Jacobabad 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01. Snowfall (Inches): Astore 01 inch.

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -07°C, Gupis, Kalam, Parachinar -04°C, Skardu -03°C, Malamjabba, Bagrote and Astore -01°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Jacobabad Dir Khuzdar Skardu Dalbandin

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

50 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

1 hour ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

1 hour ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

2 hours ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.