Rain likely in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochsitan, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas in next 24 whereas hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country.

A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday, Met office said.

In last 24 hours dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in districts of Sindh, Southern Punjab and central/south Balochistan.

The highest temperatures recorded on Sunday remained Shaheed Benazirabad 46 °C, Sakrand, Chhor and Mithi 44 °C.