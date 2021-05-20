UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Rain likely in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Dr. Khalid Malik spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said that rain expected in urban and rural areas of the Federal capital during next 24 hours.

Talking to APP, he said rain-wind-thunderstorm would also occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said during next two to three days the temperature predicted for capital city between 35 to 37 degrees centigrade.

It had been experienced for last so many years back that during the month of May there were moderate rain-spells.

He further informed that there would also be expecting another rain-spell at the end of the ongoing month.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Gilgit Baltistan May

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

36 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

51 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

52 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.