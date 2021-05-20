Rain likely in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Dr. Khalid Malik spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said that rain expected in urban and rural areas of the Federal capital during next 24 hours.

Talking to APP, he said rain-wind-thunderstorm would also occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said during next two to three days the temperature predicted for capital city between 35 to 37 degrees centigrade.

It had been experienced for last so many years back that during the month of May there were moderate rain-spells.

He further informed that there would also be expecting another rain-spell at the end of the ongoing month.

