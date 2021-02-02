Rain likely in Capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain in the Capital during next 24 hours.

According to details, cloudy weather (with snowfall over the hills) expected at isolated places in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir however cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -11°C, Skardu -10°C, Gupis -09°C, Kalam, Bagrote, Astore, Hunza and Ziarat -05°C.