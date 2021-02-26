Rain likely in capital during next 24 hours: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Friday forecast chances of light rain in Capital during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Saturday (Night), MET office reported.

However, cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm /snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Punjab. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 30, Upper 22), Pattan 22, Kalam 20, Malamjabba 09, Chitral, Parachinar, Mirkhani and Drosh 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Kakul,Balakot, Peshawar, Cherat, Takht bai 01, Kashmir: Garhidupatta 02, Muzaffarabad 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu and Astore 01. Snowfall: Kalam 04inch.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh and Kalam -03 and Parachinar -02.