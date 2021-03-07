UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely In Capital From March 14 : Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik has predicted a spell of rains that is expected in Federal capital from March 14.

Talking to APP, he said PMD forecast above normal rainfall in March with overall two to three rain spells likely during the month.

He said weather pattern had changed due to fluctuations in the temperature at sea level and rising global temperature.

He said prolonged dry spell during the current winter season produced harmful effects on human health as well as agriculture sector.

