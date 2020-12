Rain likely in Capital till Monday morning

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain expected in Capital till Monday morning.

However, rain/ snowfall is expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Dense fog is likely to prevail in Central/ south Punjab and upper Sindh,a MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (Airport 08, City 07), Parachinar 06, Cherat 05, Dir (Lower 02, Upper 01), Takht Bai, Mirkhani, Drosh 01, Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 08, Chakwal 07, Jhelum 06, Sialkot (Airport 04, City 01), Joharabad, Mangla 04, Narowal, Hafizabad 03, Lahore (City 03, Airport 02), Gujrat, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -14C, Gupis -08C, Skardu, Kalat -07C, Srinagar, Pulwama, Parachinar -06C, Anantnag, Astore, Quetta -05C, Kalam and Gilgit -04C.