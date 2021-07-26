Rain likely in Capital,KP, Punjab, Kashmir: MET

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain wind/thundershower (with Isolated heavy fall) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

According to Met office, Monsoon currents were penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab: Sialkot (City 62, A/P 51), Mangla 41, Gujrat 31, Jhelum 10, Islamabad (Saidpur 15, ZP 05), Narowal 04, Lahore (City 02), Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala 02, Kashmir: Kotli 16.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 47, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 46 and Chillas 44.