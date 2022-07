(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The local Meteorological Department forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the next 24 hours, in Sargodha division.

According to the forecast, released on Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius and the minimum at 27 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.