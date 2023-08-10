Open Menu

Rain Likely In Few Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 10:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Gusty/dust-raising winds are likely in the central and southern parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 71 mm, Pani wala Talab 49, Lakshmi Chowk 46, Upper Mall 38, Tajpura 15, Gulberg 09, Farrukhabad 06, Iqbal Town 05, Qurtaba Chowk 04, Samanabad and City 02), Islamabad (City 45, Saidpur 36, Golra 20), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18, Chaklala 08), Gujrat, Narowal 04, Murree03, Sialkot Airport 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 09, Mirkhani, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 44 C, Sibbi, Nokkundi and Dadu 42 C.

