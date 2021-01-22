Rain likely in GB, KPK Potohar region in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Cloudy weather with chances of rain and snowfall over hills is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region whereas fog likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during next 24 hours.

However, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during this time span.

A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during Friday night and Saturday, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts of the country with fog over plain areas of Punjab.

Rainfall recorded during this time span Malam Jabba received 2mm rain and 01 inch snowfall during this time duration.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Friday were Leh , Skardu, Astore -11°C, Gupis -10°C, Gilgit -06°C, Bagrote, Kalam and Parachinar -05°C.