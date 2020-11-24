Rain likely in KP, GB, upper parts of Punjab on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Rainfall with snowfall over hills is likely in Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while cloudy weather to grip most parts of the country in next 24.

Currently a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the county, MET office reported.

In lat 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occured in Kashmir, KP, GB, Upper/Central Punjab and Balochistan. Snowfall over hills was also recorded during this period.

Rainfall during the said time frame was recorded as Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 30mm, A/P 26mm), Garhi Dupatta 30mm, Rawalakot 28mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 21mm, Pattan 18mm, Parachinar 15mm, Malam Jabba 12mm, Kakul 09mm, Saidu sharif 07mm, Dir (Upper 05mm, Lower 01mm), Mirkhani 03mm, Takht Bai, Cherat, Bannu, Peshawar (City 01mm), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05mm, Bagrote 01mm, Punjab: Murree 04mm, Attock 03mm, Islamabad (City 02mm, A/P 01mm and Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 01mm.

Snowfall was recorded as Kalam 04 inch, Astore inch 3.2, Bagrote inch 0.6 and Murree 0.5 inch.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday remained Gupis, Leh -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Bagrote -04°C, Skardu, Astore, Malam Jabba and Gilgit -02°C.