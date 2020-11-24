UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely In KP, GB, Upper Parts Of Punjab On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Rain likely in KP, GB, upper parts of Punjab on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Rainfall with snowfall over hills is likely in Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while cloudy weather to grip most parts of the country in next 24.

Currently a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the county, MET office reported.

In lat 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occured in Kashmir, KP, GB, Upper/Central Punjab and Balochistan. Snowfall over hills was also recorded during this period.

Rainfall during the said time frame was recorded as Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 30mm, A/P 26mm), Garhi Dupatta 30mm, Rawalakot 28mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 21mm, Pattan 18mm, Parachinar 15mm, Malam Jabba 12mm, Kakul 09mm, Saidu sharif 07mm, Dir (Upper 05mm, Lower 01mm), Mirkhani 03mm, Takht Bai, Cherat, Bannu, Peshawar (City 01mm), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05mm, Bagrote 01mm, Punjab: Murree 04mm, Attock 03mm, Islamabad (City 02mm, A/P 01mm and Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 01mm.

Snowfall was recorded as Kalam 04 inch, Astore inch 3.2, Bagrote inch 0.6 and Murree 0.5 inch.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday remained Gupis, Leh -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Bagrote -04°C, Skardu, Astore, Malam Jabba and Gilgit -02°C.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Saidu Dir Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Balakot Garhi Dupatta

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.