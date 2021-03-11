UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rain likely in KP, Upper Punjab, capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal capital, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

A strong westerly wave is affecting upper, central & western parts of the country and likely to persist upper part till tomorrow,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Kashmir: Rawalkot 17, Kotli 07, Garhi Dupatta 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Pattan 15, Dir (Upper 14, Lower 05), Kalam 13, Kakul 11, Malam Jabba, Drosh 07, Parachinar, Bannu 06, Saidu Sharif, Mir Khani 05 , Balakot 04, Chirat 03, Peshawar (City, Airport 01) , Punjab: Chakwal 08, Murree 06, Islamabad (Airport 07, Zero Point 03, Saidpur 02, Bokra, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02), Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 03, Chilas 02.

Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (°C) Leh -04, Kalam -02 and Gupis -01.

