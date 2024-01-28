Open Menu

Rain Likely In Lahore On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain in Upper Punjab including Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 30-31.

So far no rain system has hit the plains of Punjab. According to weather forecasters, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall on the mountains on January 30 and 31, including rain in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Sargodha and other cities, which will also reduce seasonal diseases.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued instructions to the district authorities concerned to remain alert in view of rains and snowfall.

