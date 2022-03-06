Rain likely in most part of KP in next 24 hours: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Rain is expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said here on Sunday.

Intermittent rains are expected in the southern districts including the plains and upper areas of the province, Meteorological Department said.

In the last 24 hours, 6 mm rain was recorded in Chitral, 4 mm in Mirkhani, 3 mm in Kalam, 3 mm in Darosh and 1 mm in Upper Dir, Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in Peshawar on Sunday was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 24 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department said.

The temperature in Saidu Sharif is 8 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius in Takht Bhai, 7 degrees Celsius in Chitral, 4 degrees Celsius in Dir and 1 degree Celsius in Kalam, Meteorological Department said. Humidity in Peshawar was recorded at 74, Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed.