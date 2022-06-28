Rain likely in most parts of KP from Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office, Peshawar has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with windstorm/thunderstorm in most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tomorrow (Wednesday), said a dispatch of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday.

It informed that moist monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are likely to enter the region from 29th June, 2022 and may cause moderate to heavy rainfall during the first week of July, 2022 with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system moderate to heavy rainfall with windstorm/thunderstorm is very likely in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Battagram, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, and Kohat.

Strong surface winds/dust storms are expected over southern districts (Bannu), Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.