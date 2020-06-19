UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely In Most Parts Of Punjab In Next 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the Punjab province including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that very hot and dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the province. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Talagang, Fateh Jang, Chakwal, Gujjar Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad. Dust-raising winds are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 29 Celsius respectively on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

