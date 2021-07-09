UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely In Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rain likely in next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast rain with wind-thunderstorm in some districts of the province including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

However, the weather remained very hot and humid in most part of the province on Friday.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper parts of the country.

A spokesperson for Meteorological Department said that very hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the province while rain with wind/thundershower was expected in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 and 29 degrees centigrade, respectively on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

