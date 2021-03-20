UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely In North, Central Balochistan,KP, Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rain likely in north, central Balochistan,KP, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) in north and central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad and upper Sindh in next 24 hours.

Few hailstorm and Isolated heavy fall are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period, MET office reported.

A strong westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper and central parts on Sunday and may persist till Rainfall(mm): D.G.Khan (Fort Munro 09), Barkhan 04, Khuzdar, Muslim Bagh 02 and Parachinar 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Leh -05, Kalam, Skardu, Parachinar, Astore and Gupis 01.

