Rain likely in Northeast Punjab from Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted a rainy spell in North East Punjab Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region and northeast Punjab from Wednesday, while foggy conditions likely to subside in plain areas of country after the spell.

According to a spokesman of PMD, a shallow westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country. Another westerly wave would likely to enter north Balochistan on Tuesday (evening/night) and likely to grip upper parts on Wednesday.

Under these weather conditions, rain-thunderstorm (with snow over hills) would be expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, North East Punjab Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region and northeast Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday.

Foggy conditions likely to subside in plain areas of country after the spell.

Cold and dry weather would be expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in western and upper districts during next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in the provincial capital remained 6, while maximum touched 17 on Monday.