Rain Likely In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:30 PM

Rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

While hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts in the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 47mm, Malam Jabba 45, Dir (Upper 30), Parachinar 17, Kalam 07, Pattan 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 20, City, Jail Road 15, Pani Wala Talab 09, Gulberg 07, Mughal Pura, Farrukh Abad 04, Upper Mall 03, Chowk Nakhudka 01), Sialkot (Airport 19), Murree 05, Okara 03, Gujranwala 02, Balochistan: Zhob 12, Sibbi 11, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 10, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad (Airport) 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 04, Bagrote, Bunji, Babusar 03, Gupis, Bunji, Gilgit 02 and Astore 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Rohri, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 42, Turbat, Sukkur, Mohenjodharo, Larkana, Jacobabad, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan 41.

