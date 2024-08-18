Open Menu

Rain Likely To Persist In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast that Bahawalpur region might receive rain during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 32 degrees centigrade and 25 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

It is recalled here that heavy rain had already lashed Bahawalpur during the last three days.

