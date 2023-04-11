Close
Rain Likely To Persist In City

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Tuesday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 37 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum of 23 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

