Rain likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Wednesday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 37 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum of 23 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.