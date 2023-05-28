Rain likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Sunday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 36 degrees centigrade and 26 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.