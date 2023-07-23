Open Menu

Rain Likely To Persist In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Sunday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36 degrees centigrade and 27 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

