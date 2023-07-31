Open Menu

Rain Likely To Persist In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Rain likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Monday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 37 degrees centigrade and 28 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

