Rain Likely To Persist In Most Part Of KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Meteorological Department said here Sunday predicted a possibility of rain in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) apart from Peshawar where the weather will be clear, cold and partly cloudy.
According to an official of MET department, there is a possibility of rain in the next 24 hours while in the upper districts of the province, the weather is likely to be very cold and partly cloudy. There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the upper districts of the province in the evening hours.
"Rain and snowfall is likely to continue till February 27 and the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.
Humidity ratio in air up to 65% recorded," the official disclosed.
"In view of the rains and snowfall, the district administration has been instructed to take precautionary measures," he added.
"There is a risk of landslides in upper districts due to snowfall and rains and the lowest temperature in the province has been recorded in Malam Jabba at minus 4 degrees Celsius," the official said.
"Tourists and local population in sensitive upper areas are advised to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures," another official of the PDMA said.
He said, the tourists should be informed about the weather situation and tourists should take special precautions while traveling to these areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers over 1215 kg drugs in 32 operations; arrests 36 accused10 minutes ago
-
BJP regime pursuing policy of silencing Kashmiris’ demand for right to self-determination20 minutes ago
-
WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters40 minutes ago
-
Hindutva regime pursuing policy to crush Muslim identity in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Omar Abdullah says he didn’t expect Article 370 Abrogation until it happened2 hours ago
-
Shab-e-Barat being celebrated today across northern Sindh2 hours ago
-
Democrats panel wins Gymkhana elections as Agha Taj retains slot of President2 hours ago
-
SHCBA Hyderabad elects Ayaz Tunio as President2 hours ago
-
Sajjad Haider Metla elected as President LHCBA12 hours ago
-
PML-N's Zaheer Iqbal Channar elected as PA deputy speaker12 hours ago
-
Cop suspended for trashing old lady12 hours ago
-
Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerges victorious in PK-44 recount13 hours ago