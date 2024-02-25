Open Menu

Rain Likely To Persist In Most Part Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Rain likely to persist in most part of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Meteorological Department said here Sunday predicted a possibility of rain in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) apart from Peshawar where the weather will be clear, cold and partly cloudy.

According to an official of MET department, there is a possibility of rain in the next 24 hours while in the upper districts of the province, the weather is likely to be very cold and partly cloudy. There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the upper districts of the province in the evening hours.

"Rain and snowfall is likely to continue till February 27 and the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.

Humidity ratio in air up to 65% recorded," the official disclosed.

"In view of the rains and snowfall, the district administration has been instructed to take precautionary measures," he added.

"There is a risk of landslides in upper districts due to snowfall and rains and the lowest temperature in the province has been recorded in Malam Jabba at minus 4 degrees Celsius," the official said.

"Tourists and local population in sensitive upper areas are advised to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures," another official of the PDMA said.

He said, the tourists should be informed about the weather situation and tourists should take special precautions while traveling to these areas.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa February Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

17 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

18 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

20 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

21 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan