Rain likely to persist in most part of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Meteorological Department said here Sunday predicted a possibility of rain in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) apart from Peshawar where the weather will be clear, cold and partly cloudy.

According to an official of MET department, there is a possibility of rain in the next 24 hours while in the upper districts of the province, the weather is likely to be very cold and partly cloudy. There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the upper districts of the province in the evening hours.

"Rain and snowfall is likely to continue till February 27 and the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.

Humidity ratio in air up to 65% recorded," the official disclosed.

"In view of the rains and snowfall, the district administration has been instructed to take precautionary measures," he added.

"There is a risk of landslides in upper districts due to snowfall and rains and the lowest temperature in the province has been recorded in Malam Jabba at minus 4 degrees Celsius," the official said.

"Tourists and local population in sensitive upper areas are advised to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures," another official of the PDMA said.

He said, the tourists should be informed about the weather situation and tourists should take special precautions while traveling to these areas.