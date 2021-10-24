UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Rain likely to persist in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Rain in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made the weather cold including provincial capital Peshawar, said a report of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued on Thursday.

The report also predicted more rain with strong winds and cloudy weather besides snowfall in upper parts of the province including Malakand and Hazara Division. The rain started in the early morning in different parts of the provincial capital Peshawar including upper and central areas of the province, the report said.

The weather would remain partly cloudy in the southern districts, the Meteorological Department said. There would be snowfall in Malakand and Hazara divisions alongwith rains, strong winds,The report further added.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand Rains

Recent Stories

Philippines President receives UAE Ambassador&#039 ..

Philippines President receives UAE Ambassador&#039;s credentials

9 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccina ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds work of UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo ..

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.