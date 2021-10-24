Rain likely to persist in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Rain in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made the weather cold including provincial capital Peshawar, said a report of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued on Thursday.

The report also predicted more rain with strong winds and cloudy weather besides snowfall in upper parts of the province including Malakand and Hazara Division. The rain started in the early morning in different parts of the provincial capital Peshawar including upper and central areas of the province, the report said.

The weather would remain partly cloudy in the southern districts, the Meteorological Department said. There would be snowfall in Malakand and Hazara divisions alongwith rains, strong winds,The report further added.