Rain, Locusts affected villages of Tharparkar declared calamity hit areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government, Wednesday, declared eight villages of Tappa Pithapur of district Tharparkar as calamity hit area.

The Relief Commissioner Sindh has informed that on account of heavy rains/locusts in November, 2019, the people of eight villages of Tappa Pithapur Taluka Nagarparkar District Tharparkar had suffered heavy loss to crops, therefore the Government of Sindh has declared the Tappa Pithapur Taluka Nagarparkar District Tharparkar as calamity Affected Area.