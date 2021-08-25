UrduPoint.com

Rain Of Moderate Intensity Likely At Upper Parts Of Country:PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rain of moderate intensity likely at upper parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rainfall of moderate intensity at upper parts of the country during the weekend.

"Rain is likely to occur during the weekend at upper parts of the country including upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan", Spokesman PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that the weather is likely to remain hot and humid especially in plain areas of the country during the next two days.

The rain during the weekend will reduce the level of humidity and decrease the temperatures, he said.

According to the daily weather report issued by PMD, weak monsoon currents were penetrating eastern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, there were few chances of rain-wind-thundershower at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu 44 C and Sibbi 43 C.

