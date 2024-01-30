Rain of moderate to heavy intensity expected across country from Jan 31-Feb 04; flash floods likely in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain of moderate to heavy intensity with snowfall over the hills across the country from January 31 to February 04 with chances of flash floods in Balochistan amid heavy rain.

A westerly wave persisting in the country till February 04 will bring rain across the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

In Balochistan, rain with isolated heavyfalls with snowfall over the hills is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah on February 02-03.

In Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from January 31 to February 04 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from January 31 to February 04 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain with moderate or heavy with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree and Galliyat from January 31 to February 01 and February 03 and 04 with occasional gaps.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara from January 31 to February 01 and on February 03 and 04 while in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan on February 02 and 03.

In Sindh, light to moderate rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, and Kashmore on February 02 and 03 while cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province.

About the possible impacts and advice, the PMD said that heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, and Khuzdar on February 02 and 03.

Moderate to isolated heavy rain with snowfall over the hills may cause landslides and closure of roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on January 31 and February 01.

The tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the spell. Rain may be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Foggy conditions are likely to subside significantly during the period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.