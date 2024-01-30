- Home
- Pakistan
- Rain of moderate to heavy intensity expected across country from Jan 31-Feb 04; flash floods likely ..
Rain Of Moderate To Heavy Intensity Expected Across Country From Jan 31-Feb 04; Flash Floods Likely In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain of moderate to heavy intensity with snowfall over the hills across the country from January 31 to February 04 with chances of flash floods in Balochistan amid heavy rain.
A westerly wave persisting in the country till February 04 will bring rain across the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.
In Balochistan, rain with isolated heavyfalls with snowfall over the hills is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah on February 02-03.
In Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from January 31 to February 04 with occasional gaps.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from January 31 to February 04 with occasional gaps.
In Punjab and Islamabad, rain with moderate or heavy with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree and Galliyat from January 31 to February 01 and February 03 and 04 with occasional gaps.
Light to moderate rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara from January 31 to February 01 and on February 03 and 04 while in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan on February 02 and 03.
In Sindh, light to moderate rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, and Kashmore on February 02 and 03 while cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province.
About the possible impacts and advice, the PMD said that heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, and Khuzdar on February 02 and 03.
Moderate to isolated heavy rain with snowfall over the hills may cause landslides and closure of roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on January 31 and February 01.
The tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the spell. Rain may be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Foggy conditions are likely to subside significantly during the period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold weather with isolated, scattered rains predicted for KP4 minutes ago
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 6.5% in 20234 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s officer listens to complaints at Bhakkar5 minutes ago
-
Preparations for holding free, fair elections to be completed soon: ECP5 minutes ago
-
Extortionists arrested in operations by Rangers5 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road15 minutes ago
-
Two including a muezzin held for arms supply15 minutes ago
-
PHC extends interim bail of PTI candidates15 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk wasted24 minutes ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments on high alert25 minutes ago
-
852 power pilferers arrested during last 5 months, Rs 68 million recovered25 minutes ago
-
Railways added ten more passenger trains in last year25 minutes ago