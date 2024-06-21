Rain Played Havoc In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Wind storm accompanied by heavy rain has played havoc in Hasilpur area of Bahawalpur district at night between Thursday and Friday.
The weather took sudden change in Bahawalpur region on Thursday evening and speedy winds started blowing which later were followed by intermittent heavy rain. Reports reaching here suggested that wind storm accompanied by heavy rain had damaged trees and few electricity poles in Hasilpur area of Bahawalpur district.
The rain also damaged an electricity transformer in Hasilpur area. However, the teams of the district management and Multan Electricity Company (MEPCO) were seen engaged in fixing the electricity problems caused by wind storm and heavy rainfall.
Bahawalpur city has also received heavy rain which chocked sewerage system in few areas of the city. The rainwater was seen accumulated at several points on important city arteries. However, the teams of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur have reached the spots to drain out the accumulated rainwater.
Heavy rains have lashed in several other parts of the region including Khaipur Tamewali, Qaimpur, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha, Sama Satta, Yazman and others. Rain also lashed in Cholistan desert area. Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast that the region might receive more rain during next 24 hours. The rain has dropped temperature and made weather pleasant.
