Rain Predicted From April 10 To 15 In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Department on Monday predicted five days rains starting April 10 to 15 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting.
People are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure and crops and animals.
All concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures.
Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff, machinery and other resources, as well as all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.
In case of any occurrence contact with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.
