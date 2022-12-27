Rain predicted from Dec 28 to 30 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted a three-day spell of rain starting from Wednesday to Friday in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that after a long dry spell, a westerly wave has entered Northwestern parts of Balochistan and is likely to grip most parts of the province on Wednesday, the 28th December (night) and likely to persist in upper parts of the province till Friday, the 30th December (Morning and Noon).

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in most districts of the province from 28th (night) to the 30th (morning and noon).

The rain would be beneficial for the standing crops especially in Barani areas, foggy conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period, day temperatures are likely to fall (05-07) °C during the wet spell, and snowfall may disrupt normal vehicular traffic in mountainous and hilly areas.

People are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, or damage to infrastructure and crops, and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take safety measures. Tourists are to be informed about the weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machinery and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.