UrduPoint.com

Rain Predicted From Dec 28 To 30 In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Rain predicted from Dec 28 to 30 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted a three-day spell of rain starting from Wednesday to Friday in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that after a long dry spell, a westerly wave has entered Northwestern parts of Balochistan and is likely to grip most parts of the province on Wednesday, the 28th December (night) and likely to persist in upper parts of the province till Friday, the 30th December (Morning and Noon).

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in most districts of the province from 28th (night) to the 30th (morning and noon).

The rain would be beneficial for the standing crops especially in Barani areas, foggy conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period, day temperatures are likely to fall (05-07) °C during the wet spell, and snowfall may disrupt normal vehicular traffic in mountainous and hilly areas.

People are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, or damage to infrastructure and crops, and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take safety measures. Tourists are to be informed about the weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machinery and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Traffic May December All From

Recent Stories

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

16 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan â€” Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan â€” Hereâ€™s What We Know So Far

54 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

1 hour ago
 WAM produces documentary â€˜Camel Race Secretsâ€™ ..

WAM produces documentary â€˜Camel Race Secretsâ€™ in 13 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.