Rain predicted from July 13 to 17 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department Tuesday predicted rains starting July 13 to 17 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that Regional Met Office Peshawar informed that a new spell of rains was starting for which people were urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure, crops and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures.

The tourists to be informed about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources, and all concerned line departments would remain vigilant in restoring road links.

In case of any occurrence, updates may kindly be shared with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.