Rain Predicted From July 3 To 8 In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Rain predicted from July 3 to 8 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted five days rains starting July 3 to 8 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in which Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure and crops and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures. Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

In case of any occurrence, updates may kindly be shared with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.

