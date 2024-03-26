Rain Predicted From March 27 To 31 In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rains starting on March 27 to 31in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure and crops and animals.
Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures.
Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.
In case of any occurrence contact with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 drug dealers nabbed4 seconds ago
-
Taxila police claim to arrest robber with stolen goods7 seconds ago
-
SAU, FAO establishes 22 experimental fields in 03 Sindh districts10 seconds ago
-
QMC seeks machinery from PDMA to launch cleanliness drive in city14 seconds ago
-
Robbers gang apprehended10 minutes ago
-
Ex-Agri officer killed in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Adulteration: three beverage units sealed10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 378 power pilferers in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
Station Commander visits Zamung Kor’s orphanage10 minutes ago
-
Arts Council Hyderabad felicitates ‘Presidential Awards’ recipients10 minutes ago
-
Civic society demands zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in ICT20 minutes ago
-
RCCI host annual iftar dinner in honor of diplomats20 minutes ago