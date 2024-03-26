Open Menu

Rain Predicted From March 27 To 31 In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Rain predicted from March 27 to 31 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rains starting on March 27 to 31in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure and crops and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures.

Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

In case of any occurrence contact with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.

