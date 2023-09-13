Open Menu

Rain Predicted From September 15 To 20 In KP

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rain predicted from September 15 to 20 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted days of rains starting September 15 to 20 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that the Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damage to infrastructure and crops and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take safety measures.

Tourists are to be informed about weather forecasts, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machinery and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

In case of any occurrence, updates may kindly be shared with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road May September All Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

28 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

43 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

1 hour ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

1 hour ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

1 hour ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan