Rain predicted from September 15 to 20 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted days of rains starting September 15 to 20 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that the Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damage to infrastructure and crops and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take safety measures.

Tourists are to be informed about weather forecasts, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machinery and other resources, and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

In case of any occurrence, updates may kindly be shared with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.