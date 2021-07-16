Rain producing Monsoon Low Pressure Area persists over southeast Sindh: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain with winds or thunderstorm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times were expected in all districts of lower Sindh till late night on Friday while in Central and Upper Sindh till Saturday under the influence of rain or thunderstorms producing Monsoon Low Pressure Area which persists over southeast Sindh and adjoining areas.

This was informed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department – PMD's Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi in its weather warning issued on Friday.

The persistent rain or showers might create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Shaheed Banazirabad districts during the period.

The report further highlighted that next monsoon-rainy spell was expected in Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu districts from Monday to Tuesday.