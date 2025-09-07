Open Menu

Rain Revisits Hyderabad As Monsoon Spells Continue

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Rain revisits Hyderabad as monsoon spells continue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) A yet another spell of the ongoing torrential monsoon season brought a moderate downpour, which started around 6.20 pm, here Sunday breaking the 5-day long hot and humid weather in the wake.

The rainfall readings were not immediately available from the local office of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) but a constant moderate precipitation was observed in all parts of the city.The power outages immediately followed the downpour.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Kotri barrage, one of the 3 barrages on the Indus River, marginally increased on Sunday but the barrage still remained in low flood.

According to the irrigation officials, 244,283 cusecs were recorded upstream against 243,055 cusecs on Saturday.

Likewise, the downstream readings stood at 231,763 cusecs against 222,500 cusecs of the other day.

Around 12,520 cusecs water was being released in the 4 canals springing from Kotri barrage.

