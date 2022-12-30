Rain showers boost sales of winter delights

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The sales of winter delights have increased after rain and people were seen with umbrellas rushing to grocery stores and shops to purchase their favorite cuisines.

The roads leading to the market were dotted with colorful umbrellas where people showed keen interest in different food items including soups, fish, galebi, kashmiri chai, gajar ka halwa and hot coffee.

Talking to APP here on Friday, a customer Anjum Khalid said that "I thoroughly enjoy the rainy season, when it rains the whole day, I do prepare 'gajar ka halwa' and relish it by the window," A tea stall owner at the local market, Bashir said people come in large numbers whenever there is a forecast of rain.

"People love having a good time and tea during the rain".

He said Kashmiri tea (chai) becomes a favorite delight after rain in the winter season due to its little thick consistency and along with buttery and creamy taste.

"Fish is again another winter delight that is traditional for Pakistanis and incredibly healthy. "I love fish, let it be fried, grilled, or steamed", said Ahmad while talking to this APP scribe.

