Rain, snow expected over the mountains, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Cold waves will grip most parts of the country while rain and snow over the mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours according to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow trough of the westerly wave was likely to approach the western parts today.

Cold waves will grip most parts of the country while, while very cold in the upper parts.

However, light rain/light snow over the mountains is expected at north and eastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while rainfall occurred in Balochistan, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The weather in Islamabad is expected to be cloudy with calm wind and relative humidity of 49% with a visibility of 4km.

Rainfall recorded in different parts of the country in millimeters (mm)were, Turbat 34 mm, Kalat 14, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 14, Samungli 12), Panjgur 10, Khuzdar 08, Dalbandin 06, Barkhan 01. In Punjab, Kot Addu 05 mm, Dera Ghazi Khan (City 02), Multan (Airport 02, City 01), Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh 02, Jhang and Sahiwal 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11, Skardu -10, Gupis, Astore -09, Hunza -06, Kalam, Gilgit -05, Malamjabba -04, Parachinar, Dir and Bagrote -03.