Rain, Snowfall Continue In Upper Chitral, Rescue 1122 Put On High Alert

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rain, snowfall continue in Upper Chitral, Rescue 1122 put on high alert

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Continuous rain and snowfall have been affecting Upper Chitral and surrounding areas since last night, prompting Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert.

According to a statement from Rescue 1122, the emergency response teams were operating under the directives of Director General Dr Ayaz Khan, with Regional Director North Arshad Iqbal supervising the efforts.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Uddin is overseeing rescue operations in Upper Chitral.

Due to light snowfall in Booni, traffic movement was disrupted between Booni Bridge and the main market.

Rescue 1122 teams acted swiftly, spreading soil on the roads to restore smooth traffic flow for local residents.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing rain and snowfall and to follow safety precautions.

In case of emergencies, citizens were urged to contact Rescue 1122 via the toll-free number 1122.

