Rain, Snowfall Forecast From Friday In KP

Tue 10th November 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Duner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan and Kurram from Friday to Sunday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directed all district governments to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any loss of human live or damages to property.

It also directed the authorities concerned to inform the tourists about the weather forecast and ensure availability of all emergency services, staff and machineries besides other resources to deal with any emergency situation.

PDMA also directed the concerned line department to remain vigilant in restoring road links in case heavy snowfall or land sliding.

