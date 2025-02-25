Rain, Snowfall Increase Cold In KP Including Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Rain and snowfall in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, had intensified the cold weather.
According to the Meteorological Department on Tuesday, rain continues in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while snowfall in the mountainous regions, including Parachinar, Malam Jabba, Dir Bala, and Chitral. The rain has further increased the cold, and intermittent showers are expected to continue over the next 24 hours.
In Dir, rain has been falling in urban areas since last night, while snowfall continues in the upper regions, bringing back the departing winter. Heavy snowfall has been reported in Lower Dir, Lowari Tunnel, Kumrat Valley, Jahaz Banda, Ashirai Dara, Kalpani, Shahi Bin Shahi, and Laram Valley, leading to road blockages in the upper areas.
The rising water levels in streams and rivers are also being observed due to the rain and snow. Tourists have started flocking to scenic spots to enjoy the snowfall.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused 71 feeders to trip, disrupting electricity supply in several areas. The breakdown has affected 19 feeders in Peshawar, 15 in Bannu, 17 in Khyber, and 12 in the Dera Ismail Khan Circle. Several other feeders across different circles have also been affected.
Following instructions from PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, field staff has been put on high alert, and electricity has been restored to many areas through alternative routes.
APP/vak
