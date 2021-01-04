UrduPoint.com
Rain, Snowfall Likely In Upper Parts, GB, Kashmir In Next 24 Hours

Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills and hailstorm at few places is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in north eastern Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir whereas in next 24 hours.

Snowfall is also forecast in Murree and Galiyat while dense fog is likely to grip isolated places in south Punjab, however, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during this time span.

A strong westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Tuesday. Moist currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are reaching northeastern parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills occurred in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Cold and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and northern areas during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Kashmir: Rawalakot 24mm, Garhi Dupatta 16mm, Muzaffarabad (AP 13mm, City 10mm), Kotli 08mm, Punjab: Murree 07mm, Sialkot (AP 06mm, City 01mm), Attock 05mm, Islamabad (Golra 06mm, Bokra 05mm, ZP 03mm, AP 01mm), Mangla, Narowal, Bhakkar 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 06mm, Kakul 06mm, Balakot 04mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Cherat, Bannu 02mm, Dir (upper, lower 02mm), Tahkt bai 01mm and Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03mm.

Snowfall was recorded as Malam Jabba, Astore 02 inch.

Minimum temperature recorded on Monday remained Leh -13°C, Gupis -12°C, Astore, Kalat -09°C, Skardu -08°C, Quetta, Kalam, Bagrote -07°C, Parachinar -06°C and Dalbandin -05°C.

